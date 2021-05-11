IMI’s (IMIAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

