Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.59 on Friday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $3,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

