ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.14. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

