Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading 97,627.3% Higher

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price traded up 97,627.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $12.90. 787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,622,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

