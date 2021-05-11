Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.18 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.14.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.