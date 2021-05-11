Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

