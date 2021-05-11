Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
