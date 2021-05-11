Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. Information Services Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

III stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 16,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.01 million, a PE ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

