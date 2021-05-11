Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James upped their target price on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE:ISV opened at C$26.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.78. The stock has a market cap of C$463.75 million and a P/E ratio of 22.46. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$13.49 and a 1 year high of C$27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

