Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.70 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

