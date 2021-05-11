ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

