ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ING. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

