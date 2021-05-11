ING Groep’s (ING) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

