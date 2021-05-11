Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $6.69. Innodata shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 100,961 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.72 million, a P/E ratio of -317.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

In other Innodata news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

