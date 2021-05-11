InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 173,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Get InnovAge alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.