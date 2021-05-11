Insider Buying: INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,001 Shares of Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00.

NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,232. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

