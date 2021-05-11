Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Purchases 31,250 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 31,250 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £14,687.50 ($19,189.31).
Shares of MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 46.75 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MJ Hudson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.99. The company has a market cap of £80.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.30.
