Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Purchases 31,250 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 31,250 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £14,687.50 ($19,189.31).

Shares of MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 46.75 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MJ Hudson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.99. The company has a market cap of £80.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.30.

Get MJ Hudson Group alerts:

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Hudson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Hudson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.