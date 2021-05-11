Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases 28,900 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$2.91 and a one year high of C$4.74.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday.

StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

