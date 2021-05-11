Insider Selling: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00.

Shares of BECN opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

