Insider Selling: Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) President Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Black Knight stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
