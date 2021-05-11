Insider Selling: Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) President Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Black Knight stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 330,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

