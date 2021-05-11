Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $709,773.12 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $709,773.12.
NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
