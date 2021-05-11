Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $709,773.12 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $709,773.12.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.