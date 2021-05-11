Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Drew Burks sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $201,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $9.06 on Monday, hitting $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 317,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,704. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.