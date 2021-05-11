Insider Selling: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,419.87.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82.

Shares of TSE PTM opened at C$5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.03. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$435.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

