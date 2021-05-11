Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells 8,800 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $159,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $316,376.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $88,702.68.

On Friday, April 30th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $93,739.36.

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 131,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

