Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 33 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.40, for a total transaction of $16,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,147.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NOW traded up $14.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,331. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.94, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.29 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

