Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $28.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Insmed shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 14,406 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INSM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.