Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:NSP traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 5,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,442. Insperity has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

