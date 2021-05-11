Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $194.60

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.60, but opened at $175.19. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $180.41, with a volume of 13 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

