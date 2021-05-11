Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP opened at $128.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.