Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Truist

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective raised by Truist from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $128.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

