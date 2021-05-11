Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.9% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

