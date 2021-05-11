Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.05 million-$44.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.82 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $318.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.11. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

