Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $562.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $95.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.