Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of ICPT opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $562.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

