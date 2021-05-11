Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.95 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $562.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.