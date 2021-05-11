Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

