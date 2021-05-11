International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,943. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

