International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

