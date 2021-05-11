International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 198.04 ($2.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm has a market cap of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

