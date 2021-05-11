International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.82 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

