International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 134.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $100,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

