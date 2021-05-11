International Paper (NYSE:IP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
International Paper has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of IP stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. 2,816,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
