International Paper (NYSE:IP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. 2,816,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.