International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.89 Million

Brokerages predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $44.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the highest is $54.78 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $228.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $259.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $311.92 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $323.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

INSW stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $569.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.