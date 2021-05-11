Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 6,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,954. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $616.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.3% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 141,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

