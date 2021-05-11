Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

