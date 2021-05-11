Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 814,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

