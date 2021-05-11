Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $129,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,933,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

