Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,961 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

