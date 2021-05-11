Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after buying an additional 1,543,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 947,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.