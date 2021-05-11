Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

