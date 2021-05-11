Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of PZD opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

